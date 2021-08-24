‘The David Hookstead Show’: Price Of Saints Tickets Plummet After Coronavirus Restrictions, Eating Chicken Wings Shortens Your Life, Big Ten Makes COVID-19 Decision On Forfeits, SEC Might Financially Punish Teams Unable To Play, Wisconsin Favored Over Penn State, PAC-12 Likely Won’t Expand, Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer And Man Breaks Up With His Girlfriend Using A Jumbotron

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about the price of Saints tickets plummeting after mandating fans be vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test, eating chicken wings shortens your life, the Big Ten will force teams unable to play to forfeit, the SEC might financially punish teams that don’t take the field, Wisconsin is favored over Penn State in week one, the PAC-12 will likely stick with 12 teams, Twitter torches Urban Meyer as the Jaguars struggle and a man breaks up with his girlfriend using the jumbotron at a minor league baseball game.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for taking some time out of your busy schedule to watch “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Wednesday for another episode!