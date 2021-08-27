‘It’s A Haunting Question’: Marine Veteran, Rep. Seth Moulton Tears Up Over Whether 20 Years In Afghanistan Was ‘Worth It’

A Democratic Massachusetts representative and U.S. Marine veteran, Seth Moulton, teared up Friday when asked if the 20 years of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan were “worth it.”

“Were the last two decades worth it, as you watch the way we’re leaving the country and watching more Americans die, 13 of them, and 18 injured?” MSNBC host Willie Geist asked Moulton, referring to the Thursday terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.

WATCH:

“Willie, I’m not going to sit here and try to argue that it was worth it,” Moulton responded, trying to hold back his tears. “The hardest question that I ever got as a young, 20-something Marine officer in Iraq was, ‘hey, sir, why are we here?’ It’s a haunting question.”

The Marine veteran then added that no matter how the U.S. service members ended up in Afghanistan, he had “never been prouder to be an American,” commending the bravery of those on the ground. (RELATED: ‘Impossible Deadlines From The Get-Go’: Fox News NatSec Reporter Says Military Was Given Herculean Task In Afghanistan)

MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle also appeared on the Friday morning episode of “Morning Joe,” where he asked Moulton if a brief clandestine trip to Kabul changed his view of the situation.

“It changed a lot. Let’s start with the fact that Washington put them in this place. Put them in this impossible place, in this impossible situation, with a nearly impossible mission,” Moulton replied. “Yet the Marines on the ground are so committed to saving these Afghan friends because they know that America made them a promise that they want to stay there as long as it takes.”