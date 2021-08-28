‘That’s Real Folks’: Leo Terrell Breaks Down In Tears During Live Segment On 13 Americans Killed In Kabul Terrorist Attack

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell broke down in tears as former Marine Joey Jones discussed the deaths of 13 American military personnel who were killed in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul.

WATCH:

“Leo, you look at those faces and you hear their stories,” Jones began on Fox News’ “The Big Saturday Show.”

“They want to be a sheriff’s deputy, they want to follow in their parents’ footsteps — but what I saw, I saw America, I saw people of every race, creed, gender, probably religion and they love each other and they love this country,” Jones continued. He wondered if “our leaders” could comprehend that love and service “where we are as a country and maybe we’re not as bad as sometimes they say we are.” (RELATED: ‘These People Disgust Me’: Former Marine Says Biden Administration Only Worried About Polls, Not Fallen Soldiers)

“You saw the best and brightest, I won’t talk too long because I can’t,” Terrell said, as he bowed his head and cried.

“That’s real, folks. That’s real,” Jones responded, saying “that’s how we feel” and indicating that he had also cried the day before over the deaths of the service personnel.

“Those people loved each other,” Jones said, noting he was a Marine and “just a country bumpkin” who “learned real quick” about life in the military. “It has everything to do with how you treat people and the love you have and what you’re willing to do and those 13 heroes were willing to die for this country and die for each other.” (RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Go And Kill Them’: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Obama Says US Should Stop Negotiating With the Taliban)

Thirteen U.S. military personnel died in a terrorist attack Thursday outside Hamid Karzai International Airport as crowds gathered to flee the country following the U.S. military drawdown and subsequent Taliban takeover.

During her Friday media briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “clearly, something went wrong” with the Afghanistan withdrawal but then scolded one reporter for questioning the decisions that the Biden administration made in planning and executing the operation.