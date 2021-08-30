Woman Smokes A Cigarette While On Spirit Airlines In Outrageous Viral Video

A woman on a Spirit Airlines plane needed a quick smoke in a video making the rounds online.

In a TikTok video posted by @beatrixtrifonova, a woman lit up a cigarette and helped herself to a nice drag while on the runway after landing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m not kidding at all. She was just casually smoking in the plane like it was no big deal at all. Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? I think I speak for most of America when I say that flying is awful. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Nobody enjoys cramming into a plane with strangers. It’s not a fun experience. That’s why everyone gets lubricated with some booze at the airport bar before boarding. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know what is even worse than your standard plane ride? Sitting next to someone smoking. I would lose my mind if that happened to me. To say that I would snap would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If you’re going to be that inconsiderate and rude, then you deserve to get verbally torched. It’s that simple.

Save your cigs and lung cancer for once you’re outside. Nobody else wants to deal with it.