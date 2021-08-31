Petition Demands Arizona State Drop The Sun Devils Mascot

A petition is demanding Arizona State change their mascot.

The mascot of ASU is the Sun Devils, and it’s one of the most recognizable brands in all of college sports. Yet, some people aren’t happy and have started a Change.org petition to get the school to become the Arizona State Sun Angels. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb)

The petition reads in part:

The purpose of this change.org petition is to garner support for the change of the name from Sun Devils to Sun Angels. The school, not surprisingly is raking in millions from the merchandising and promotion of Lucifer and will not change their evil ways without resounding public pressure to do so. Your support on this petition is a simple and easy way to do the right thing. Your support sends a strong message that there is a big difference between school spirit and glorifying the devil. Any religion that holds the devil as an evil force should stand united on this premise.

This is another classic example of people always needing something to be outraged about. People just have to be mad about something.

If you’re complaining about ASU being the Sun Devils, then you must be living a very easy life because that’s not something 99.99% of the world has time to worry about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb)

The wildest part to me is that this petition has more than 3,000 signatures. How are there 3,000 people who honestly feel this way?

Do they not understand that mascots are sometimes meant to be menacing and intimidating? The Sun Devils aren’t meant to be super friendly. It’s meant to strike fear into the hearts of opponents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb)

If you’re seriously offended by Arizona State being the Sun Devils, then sports just might not be your thing. Focus on playing checkers or something simpler. This just isn’t your game.

H/T: BroBible