Colts Place Carson Wentz On The COVID-19 List

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is on the league’s COVID-19 list.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts new QB has been placed on the list after close contact with a staffer who tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wentz is unvaccinated, which means he’ll remain out of commission for at least five days.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Carson Wentz and the colts. Wentz suffered a foot injury and is now on the COVID-19 list.

As an unvaccinated player, he’ll have to stay away from the team until several days of testing negative. It’s not a great situation for a player already dealing with a foot issue.

The only upside here is that this happened when Wentz wasn’t going to play anyways. If this happened the Friday before an important game in the middle of the season, it’d be a very different story.

If that happened, it’d be a great excuse to start getting nervous. The Colts need Wentz healthy and ready to roll.

Without him on the field, their offense is going to be in trouble.

Hopefully, Wentz continues to test negative and is back as quickly as possible.