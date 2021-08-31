Colts Place Carson Wentz On The COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is on the league’s COVID-19 list.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts new QB has been placed on the list after close contact with a staffer who tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wentz is unvaccinated, which means he’ll remain out of commission for at least five days.

The three players the #Colts placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today — QB Carson Wentz, WR Zach Pascal and C Ryan Kelly — are all close contacts with a staff member who tested positive, per source. Back in five days as long as they remain negative and asymptomatic. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2021

The #Colts placed QB Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

It’s been a tough few weeks for Carson Wentz and the colts. Wentz suffered a foot injury and is now on the COVID-19 list.

As an unvaccinated player, he’ll have to stay away from the team until several days of testing negative. It’s not a great situation for a player already dealing with a foot issue.

From NFL Now: #Colts QB Carson Wentz, now a high-risk close contact and out at least 5 days, joins a list of starting QBs who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/98w1pqphnI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

The only upside here is that this happened when Wentz wasn’t going to play anyways. If this happened the Friday before an important game in the middle of the season, it’d be a very different story.

If that happened, it’d be a great excuse to start getting nervous. The Colts need Wentz healthy and ready to roll.

Without him on the field, their offense is going to be in trouble.

Carson Wentz is blitzed, rolls out right, throws 45 yard bomb to Pascal and the crowd goes Wild!🔥 #colts #coltscamp pic.twitter.com/1uf3XKqX9H — coltsmilitia (@coltsmilitia_) July 29, 2021

Hopefully, Wentz continues to test negative and is back as quickly as possible.