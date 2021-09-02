Britney Spears Will Not Face Charges After Being Accused Of Battery By Housekeeper

Britney Spears will not face charges after being accused by her housekeeper of battery following an alleged incident at the singer’s house.

Ventura Country District Attorney’s office said the 39-year-old singer “will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper,” Fox News reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

The office of District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said it had “thoroughly reviewed the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Britney Spears Cleared of “Very Minor” Misdemeanor Allegation https://t.co/7gdjE39RQN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 2, 2021

The “Toxic” hitmaker’s attorney Mathew Rosengart praised the DA’s office and said “this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone,” the Hollywood Reporter noted.

“If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” he added in his statement. “Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

Spears was under investigation following an alleged incident at the singer’s house involving her and her housekeeper.

“On August 16, 2021, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Spears’ residence based on a call for service,” the report from the DA’s office read. “Spears’ housekeeper later reported that she had an argument with Spears’ regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog. During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand. The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.”

A source close to Spears previously told TMZ there was no physical altercation, and said the sheriff’s department assured the singer’s camp the case would go nowhere.