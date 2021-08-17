Britney Spears Posts Series Of Topless Shots, Talks Feeling ‘Lighter’ After Carrying ‘Weight Of The’ World On Her Shoulders

Britney Spears posted a handful of topless shots on Instagram as she talked about “feeling lighter” after carrying the “weight of the [world]” on her shoulders amid conservatorship battle.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … ,” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her lengthy post on Instagram on Monday, that included a series of NSFW snaps that can be seen here. “I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Anyways, I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!” she added. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!” Spears continued. “No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

The “Toxic” hitmaker commented on the #FreeBritney campaign and said that there’s “a way deeper meaning to the movement than” followers “can ever imagine.” She also thanked her fans who have always “been so damn amazing” and said she loves them all.

The shots were only the latest topless one’s the “Gimme More” hitmaker has been posting over the last few weeks.

Spears recently won a battle in her ongoing conservatorship after a judge approved her request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her, Fox News reported.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.