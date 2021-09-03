Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier Attends Class During Storm Delay Against UCF

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier used a rain delay to catch up on his education.

The Broncos played Thursday night against UCF, but things didn’t get started as planned. Due to a storm, the game had to be delayed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

News: Kickoff for #UCF and #BoiseState has been delayed until at least 7:30 p.m. The two teams have agreed to a minimum of a 45 minute warm-up, but that can’t start until 30 minutes after no lightning strikes within eight miles of campus. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 2, 2021

Well, Bachmeier wasn’t going to let his new found free time go to waste. In a photo tweeted by @BarstoolBoise, the starting QB of the Broncos dropped in on his zoom class to make sure he wasn’t missing anything.

Check out a photo of it below.

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/4j2bPlC7kh — Barstool Broncos (@BarstoolBoise) September 3, 2021

This is such a classic college football story. I think people sometimes forget that we’re still dealing with kids.

We’re dealing with young men who still have to attend class. If you’re going to find yourself in a rain delay, you might as well make sure you’re not missing any notes!

Unfortunately for Bachmeier and the Broncos, he didn’t learn anything that helped him win the game. UCF pulled off a stunning comeback to win 36-31 in Gus Malzahn’s debut.

So, he didn’t miss class but he also didn’t add a W to the left side of the column.

Despite losing the game, this is still an absolute awesome moment and a great reminder that college football players still have to attend class!