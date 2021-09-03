‘It’s Going To Be A Good Thing’: Aaron Rodgers On Spending Time Apart From Fiancee Shailene Woodley During NFL Season

Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers talked about spending time apart from his fiancee Shailene Woodley during the upcoming season, calling it a “good thing.”

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," the Green Bay Packers 37-year-old quarterback shared during an interview with Haute Living. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he added. “I mean, her [Woodley] work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects.”

"She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too," Rodgers continued.

The Packers play in Wisconsin and Woodley is based in Los Angeles, the outlet noted. Earlier this year, Aaron and Shailene made headlines after the QB announced the two were engaged.

At one point in the interview, the NFL star opened up about coming back to the Packers and how he made the decision following a standoff between him and Green Bay’s front office.

“I just woke up one day and said, ‘I think I’m going to play ball,'” Rodgers explained. “I really thought about what I wanted to do, and there are a lot of growth opportunities and good change to be part of in Green Bay, so I decided to come back.”

“It was the right choice,” he added. “I mean, it felt a little bit strange, because I was gone for the entire off-season. But the first couple of days — the first couple of hours, really — once I saw the guys and was back in the locker room, it was just like last year. It started to feel way more normal.”