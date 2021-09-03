‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Says Movies That Streaming Sites Put Out Look ‘Fake’

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins didn’t hold back her thoughts about the movies streaming sites put out, calling them “fake” and more.

“Aren’t you seeing it? All of the films that streaming services are putting out, I’m sorry, they look like fake movies to me,” Jenkins shared during a panel discussion at CinemaCon in Las Vegas according to the Los Angeles Times. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Opens Up About Parenting During Coronavirus And Avoiding ‘Watching The News’ When Her Kids Are Around)

“I don’t hear about them, I don’t read about them,” she added. “It’s not working as a model for establishing legendary greatness.” (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

At one point, Jenkins was asked about the decision to release her movie, “Wonder Woman 1984,” on both HBO Max and in theaters due to the pandemic.

“It was a heartbreaking experience and hugely detrimental to the movie, and I sort of knew that could happen,” the director shared. “I was happy to give the movie to the public. I don’t think [‘Wonder Woman 1984’] plays the same on streaming, ever.”

Jenkins admitted “it was the right choice for” everyone involved, but said she’s not a “fan.”

“I’m not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever,” Patty explained. “The truth is I make movies for the big screen. I’m OK with people watching it for a second or third time on their phone, but I’m not making it for that experience. I love the theatrical experience, and I don’t understand why we’re talking about throwing it away for 700 streaming services that there’s no room for in the marketplace.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” with the return of superstar actress Gal Gadot, was a hit at the box office with the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic hit, scoring $16.7 million in domestic tickets sales and $36.1 million at the global box office, the outlet noted.