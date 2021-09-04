The Packed Stadium For The Virginia Tech/UNC Game Was Chilling And Awesome

Blacksburg was rocking Friday night when Virginia Tech beat UNC 17-10, and it was a sight to behold.

Prior to kickoff, Lane Stadium was absolutely out of control with more than 65,000 fans going wild to “Enter Sandman” as the Hokies took the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the sporting events that we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic started, I think it’s safe to say this one was the most electric.

Give the video a watch below. It’ll bring tears of joy to your eyes.

Damn, I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. In 2020, fans were restricted or outright banned from attending games.

We had to watch teams play in massive stadiums with nobody there, and it was absolutely surreal. College football as we’d all grown up with was stolen from us.

Now, it’s back and it’s back in a huge way.

This is what was stolen from millions of football fans in 2020 when people were banned from attending games. We finally have it back. Don’t ever let them steal it from us again. https://t.co/2BRk5szVfI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

I might sound like a huge nerd, but I was so happy when I saw Blacksburg going wild that I could have cried. I seriously could have.

In 2020, people tried to cancel our games and bankrupt our cities. I fought them at every turn and a lot of you joined me.

Last night is proof the war is over and the good guys won.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

Now, let’s go out and have a day of packed stadiums and fans going wild. We earned this. Enjoy it.