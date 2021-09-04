HIGHLIGHTS: Virginia Tech Upsets North Carolina, Tar Heels Become The First Top 10 Team To Lose

Virginia Tech pulled off a stunning Friday night upset over North Carolina 17-10.

Despite the fact that the Tar Heels had Sam Howell under center and entered the night ranked 10th in the country, their offense struggled mightily as the Hokies crushed them defensively. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite only winning by a touchdown, there was never a point in the game when it felt like the Hokies weren’t in complete control.

Now, the Tar Heels are the first top 10 team to lose and Sam Howell’s Heisman hopes went up in flames in front of the country.

Welcome to the world of college football, folks. A top 10 team hit the dirt before the first full Saturday of games arrived.

If that doesn’t get your pulse to skyrocket and make you feel a certain way, then I’m just not sure you’re a real fan.

I’m not even a UNC or Va. Tech fan. Yet, I watched pretty much every single snap of this game, and I didn’t even bet on it! That’s how captivating it was.

UNC’s playoff hopes are likely gone, Sam Howell’s shot at a Heisman has been greatly diminished and the Hokies are flying high. This is such an awesome sport.