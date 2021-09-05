Fans Get Into A Massive Fight During Virginia Tech/UNC Game In Wild Viral Video

Fans got in a big brawl Friday night when Virginia Tech upset UNC.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy in a Tar Heels shirt went into what looked like the student section and dropped a young man with a solid right hook.

From there, all hell broke loose and we were off to the races! Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

That man had a look in his eyes only a drunk college student could create pic.twitter.com/sMGHbxhtRx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2021

Is America healing or is America healing? As I've said multiple times at this point, there seems to be a new fight video every time I log on the internet.

Every time I hop online, someone is getting their butt kicked at a sporting event. That's a pretty good sign we're winning again!

College football is back! pic.twitter.com/pVR6i3ge16 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

As for this guy, you have to love how he didn't even hesitate to enter enemy territory. He walked right into the student section and dropped a kid like it was nothing.

I would love to know what instigated this situation because men don’t just do that for no reason at all. Something pissed him off.

Everyone has a line, and he clearly got pushed past his.

Let us know in the comments what you thought about this wild brawl.