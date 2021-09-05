Editorial

Fans Get Into A Massive Fight During Virginia Tech/UNC Game In Wild Viral Video

UNC, Virginia Tech Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1434176461913608196)

UNC, Virginia Tech Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1434176461913608196)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Fans got in a big brawl Friday night when Virginia Tech upset UNC.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy in a Tar Heels shirt went into what looked like the student section and dropped a young man with a solid right hook. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

From there, all hell broke loose and we were off to the races! Watch the insane carnage unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Is America healing or is America healing? As I’ve said multiple times at this point, there seems to be a new fight video every time I log on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Every time I hop online, someone is getting their butt kicked at a sporting event. That’s a pretty good sign we’re winning again! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As for this guy, you have to love how he didn’t even hesitate to enter enemy territory. He walked right into the student section and dropped a kid like it was nothing. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I would love to know what instigated this situation because men don’t just do that for no reason at all. Something pissed him off.

Everyone has a line, and he clearly got pushed past his.

Let us know in the comments what you thought about this wild brawl.