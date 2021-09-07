Superstar Comedian Bill Burr Gives Trump Advice On What His Next Job Should Be

Superstar Bill Burr had a bit of advice for former President Donald Trump as he shared what he thought the 45th president’s next job should be.

The comments came about during his “Monday Morning Podcast” when Burr was talking about how Trump used to do a TV show called “The Apprentice.” It starts at the 5:08 minute mark. (RELATED: Bill Burr Rips CNN, Calls Cable News Channels ‘F**king Treasonous Un-American Pieces Of Sh*t’)

“Was that the “The Apprentice?” the 53-year-old podcaster asked. “Was that what it [the show] was called? “The Apprentice, The Oppressor, The Fucking CEO. Whatever the fuck it was called.” (RELATED: Bill Burr Rips Cancel Culture In Incredible ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue)

LISTEN:

“They should bring that back by the way,” he added. “You know, make the whole country like him [Trump] again. Because everybody loved him when he was on that show and he’d do that little snake thing ‘You’re fired.'”

“‘Guess what you’re fired,'” the comedian continued as he shared Trump’s former signature phrase on the reality show. “‘Because of that, you didn’t do this that and the other thing with this company that we all know doesn’t really exist, so because of that you’re fired.'”

The standup comedian also called it the “stupidest sh*t ever,” but admitted the show “was fun to watch.”

Trump’s reality show launched in 2004 and he served as a producer until 2015. As Burr noted, the reality series helped make the former president a worldwide celebrity ahead of his historic run for president and election victory in 2016.