JD Vance Says Twitter Suspended His Campaign Press Account With ‘No Explanation’

Twitter temporarily suspended Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance’s official campaign press account on Tuesday.

“Why did @Twitter/@jack [Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey] suspend my campaign’s press account?” Vance tweeted early Tuesday afternoon, posting a screenshot of the account with an “Account suspended” notification. The account, @JDVancePress, appeared to be suspended for several minutes Tuesday afternoon, but is now restored with both the follower and following count reset.

Vance said in a tweet that Twitter had not contacted him regarding which rules the account violated, and had not given him warning prior to suspending the account. (RELATED: Twitter Locks President Trump’s Account for Violating Their Civic Integrity Policies)

“No warning. No explanation of what rules I allegedly broke,” Vance said. “But this is what happens when we allow five companies to control what we’re allowed to say.”

No warning. No explanation of what rules I allegedly broke. But this is what happens when we allow five companies to control what we’re allowed to say. https://t.co/XFfMcPpSwx — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 7, 2021

When reached for comment, Vance’s campaign confirmed that Twitter had not communicated with them regarding the suspension.

“Twitter did not give any warning or explanation as to why they suspended our campaign press account,” Taylor Van Kirk, press secretary for Vance’s campaign, told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is why JD is fighting to break up the Big Tech oligarchy that’s censoring conservative voices.”

Vance is the author of best-seller “Hillbilly Elegy” and principal of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Mithril Capital. He announced his campaign for the Ohio Senate in July.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from Vance’s campaign.

