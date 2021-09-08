Trump Announces Rallies In Iowa And Georgia As 2024 Speculation Mounts

Former President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa and Georgia in the coming weeks as he tries to maintain his hold over the GOP and as speculation builds over a potential 2024 bid.

Trump’s PAC announced the rallies late Tuesday, with one on Sept. 25 in Perry, Georgia, and one two weeks later in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trump has continuously flirted with a 2024 bid, and several top allies have publicly said they think he will mount a third campaign. (RELATED: Jim Jordan On Trump 2024; ‘I Think He’s Gonna Run’)

Though Iowa has trended toward Republicans in recent elections, it is the first primary state, making it pivotal for any Republican seeking to oust President Joe Biden in 2024. Trump won Iowa by eight points in 2020.

Georgia, however, has trended in the opposite direction, moving from a once-solid Republican state to an extremely competitive swing state. Trump lost Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, and the state’s two Senate seats flipped weeks later, giving Democrats full control of Congress and the White House. (RELATED: Trump Waged All-Out War Against Georgia Republicans On Twitter While Ignoring Warnock And Ossoff In Leadup To Runoffs)

Trump has repeatedly insisted that he only lost Georgia due to widespread voter fraud, but no evidence has been provided to support his claims.

Other potential candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton.

