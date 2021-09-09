Man Who Believed His Wife Passed ‘Serpent DNA’ To Their Children Indicted For Allegedly Killing Son, Daughter With Spear Guns

A California man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in August using a spear gun.

Matthew Taylor Coleman was charged with two counts of foreign first-degree murder of U.S. nationals for killing his two children, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Southern California father indicted in spear gun killings of his toddler son, baby daughterhttps://t.co/Gt2Om1c69k — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2021

“There are no words to describe the profound grief that envelops an entire community when a child is murdered,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in the news release. “The Department of Justice is determined to achieve justice for these victims and their loved ones.” (RELATED: Police Say Woman Allegedly Killed Her Two Children With Meat Cleaver, Said ‘Voices’ Told Her To Do It)

Coleman was previously charged with the first-degree murder of his children in a federal criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles, according to the news release. However, the previous criminal complaint is expected to be dismissed by prosecutors.

The criminal investigation began when Coleman’s wife contacted local police and filed a missing persons report for Coleman and their two children, reported Fox News.

The next day, border officials found Coleman attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico without his two children, Fox reported. Coleman then told authorities his wife passed “serpent DNA” to the children and had to kill them to prevent the children from becoming “monsters.”