Nick Saban Shreds His Team During Epic Press Conference Rant

Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn’t want to hear about how great his team is.

The Crimson Tide absolutely decimated the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend and won by 31 points in front of America. Naturally, people are incredibly impressed. Nick Saban just isn’t one of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

In a video tweeted by Michael Casagrande, the seven-time national champion ripped his team for being impacted by external factors, such as the heat and media attention, and it’s a rant for the ages.

Give it a watch below.

Nick Saban’s rant about believing the hype and bad practices after beating Miami. pic.twitter.com/yrDX6G3Rfq — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 8, 2021

This right here is why Nick Saban is the best coach in football. Everyone in the country has already crowned the Crimson Tide national champs, and he’s still ripping his team to shreds.

You can also tell that this isn’t an act. He’s legitimately fired up. That dude is turned up to 100. Again, the Crimson Tide won by 31 points against a ranked team and it still wasn’t good enough for Saban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

If you want to play for Saban, then you better understand that nothing is ever good enough. Just because you open the season with a big win and the media loves doesn’t mean anything.

That’s just rat poison! That’s just the media feeding you rat poison!

Alabama plays Mercer this Saturday and after this speech, the Crimson Tide might honestly hang 100 on them. Another golden press conference from Saban!