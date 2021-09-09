Editorial

REPORT: T.J. Watt Gets An Extension Worth Up To $112 Million, Gets $80 Million Guaranteed

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams on November 10, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has reportedly agreed to a monster extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Wisconsin star has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $112 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watt will get $80 million guaranteed, and he’s now the highest paid defensive player in the league.

There’s been a ton of chatter about whether or not this deal would get done, and that’s now all over. Watt isn’t going anywhere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their man and they’ve made sure he’ll be terrorizing quarterbacks for years to come.

Not only is T.J. Watt not going anywhere, but he’s getting paid an insane amount of money. He’s getting $80 million guaranteed!

That’s the kind of money that changes your family for generations. That’s the kind of money that moves the needle in a serious way.

Props to Watt for getting his money. We love to see it!