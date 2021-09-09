REPORT: T.J. Watt Gets An Extension Worth Up To $112 Million, Gets $80 Million Guaranteed

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has reportedly agreed to a monster extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Wisconsin star has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $112 million.

Watt will get $80 million guaranteed, and he’s now the highest paid defensive player in the league.

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher TJ Watt have a mega-deal. He’s going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than $112M — $28.003M average per year — with $80M fully guaranteed at signing. The highest paid defensive player in football. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

There’s been a ton of chatter about whether or not this deal would get done, and that’s now all over. Watt isn’t going anywhere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their man and they’ve made sure he’ll be terrorizing quarterbacks for years to come.

Steelers, T.J. Watt agree to four-year extension worth more than $112 million. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/IJS70TGD7C — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2021

Not only is T.J. Watt not going anywhere, but he’s getting paid an insane amount of money. He’s getting $80 million guaranteed!

That’s the kind of money that changes your family for generations. That’s the kind of money that moves the needle in a serious way.

More on today’s breaking news: The #Steelers are signing star TJ Watt to a 4-year, more than $112M extension that broke precedent including the kind of fully guaranteed money — $80M!! — they have never given out. pic.twitter.com/i6tZLspKZH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

Props to Watt for getting his money. We love to see it!