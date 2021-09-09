SURVEY: 53.8% Of Americans Can’t Do At Least 10 Pushups

A shocking amount of Americans apparently can’t crank out 10 pushups.

According to a survey from GymLess.org, 53.8% of American adults aren’t capable of ripping off 10 straight pushups. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, 36.4% claim they can’t even do five straight pushups, which is just an embarrassingly low number.

Only 21.6% of adult Americans do at least 30 consecutive pushups, according to the same data. All the way around, the results weren’t flattering for the USA.

How are the numbers this pathetic? I’m not out here claiming that I’m the greatest athlete to ever live, but there’s simply no excuse for most Americans not being able to do at least 10 pushups.

Even when I was out of shape and fat, I could do 10 pushups without any kind of problem. If fat David Hookstead could do it, there’s no reason anyone shouldn’t be able to do it.

A little Fat Boy Friday flashback to get ready for the weekend. These photos are about 30 months apart. Don’t drink soda, folks. pic.twitter.com/sowXe30uZq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2021

There are a few simple fixes for everyone out there who wants to get in better shape, and they require next to zero effort. Stop drinking soda, stop eating junk food and find a way to be active for at least a little bit every day.

Trust me, folks, you’ll be much happier with life if you’re capable of doing at least 10 pushups than if you can’t.