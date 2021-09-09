Watch The Trailer For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” dropped Thursday morning.

The highly-anticipated fourth installment of the legendary saga with Keanu Reeves will hit theaters and HBO Max December 22, and it looks like it’s going to be straight fire. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’ll blow you away.

I haven’t seen any of “The Matrix” films since I was a kid, and this trailer is a blunt reminder that I need to re-watch them all before December rolls around.

“The Matrix Revolutions” was released back in 2003, and we haven’t had a new movie since. That means there’s a nearly 20 year gap in fans being able to enjoy the story of Neo.

I remember the first time I saw “The Matrix,” I thought it was one of the coolest movies that I’d ever seen in my life.

Should I have watched it as a little kid? Probably not, but I still loved every single second of the action. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen before.

Now, we’re getting a fourth film, which I assume will be the last one fans ever get. The hype around “The Matrix Resurrection” has been deafening, and this trailer will only further increase the noise.

That much I can promise you.

BREAKING: New images of Neo from the premiere of The Matrix 4 trailer! pic.twitter.com/2D5RYTtB94 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 9, 2021

Make sure to check it out December 22. I can’t wait!