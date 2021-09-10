Politics

69% Of Americans Say Things Are Going Badly, According To Poll

President Biden Speaks On Administration's Plan To Combat Delta Variant

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Sixty-nine percent of Americans say things are going badly in the country — a 9% increase from a March poll, according to a CNN poll released Friday.

In March, 60% of Americans said things were going badly, a 17% drop from a January poll, according to CNN. But the most recent polling marks the second highest time in which Americans believe things are going “pretty/very badly.”

Among those polled, 74% said they are angry with the way things are going in the country today. When the same question was asked during the same time frame in 2020, 79% of individuals said they were angry with the way things were going.

The January poll was conducted just days after the Capitol riot, between Jan. 9-14.

The poll also shows President Joe Biden’s disapproval rating steadily increasing when it comes to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s disapproval rating in March was 34% while the most recent poll shows a 44% disapproval rating.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPT. 09: U.S. President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The study was conducted between Aug. 3 and Sept. 7 among 2,119 respondents. There is a +/- 2.8 margin of error. (RELATED: ‘Your Freedoms Cannot Infringe On My Family’s Health’: Geraldo Defends Biden, Tells People To ‘Get The Damn Vaccine’)

The U.S. is currently grappling with a rise in coronavirus cases, with the nation seeing a 4.9% increase in a 7-day moving average of daily new cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden announced Thursday the government would require all employers with 100 or more employees to require workers are vaccinated or show a negative test once a week in an effort to combat the virus. Biden said it’s “not about freedom or personal choice” but about “protecting yourself and those around you.”

Biden’s announcement immediately drew pushback from several republican states who vowed legal action against the president.