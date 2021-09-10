REPORT: Leonardo DiCaprio Buys An Estate In Malibu For $13.8 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio has bought himself a massive new house.

According to Dirt.com, the star of the upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up” has purchased a new place in Malibu for the very reasonable price of $13.8 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leo DiCaprio Buys $13.8 Million Malibu Retreat, Lists Longtime Carbon Beach Househttps://t.co/e7xlIX8oQM — Tommy Lightfoot Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) September 9, 2021

His new home is 3,268 square feet, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. So, while it’s not the biggest house we’ve ever seen, it’s in prime position in Malibu on the water.

Dirt.com also reported that the house was never publicly for sale, which means nobody really has any details on the specs.

However, you can safely assume that for $13.8 million, DiCaprio is probably going to be very comfortable!

It’s not a secret at all that I’m obsessed with real estate porn. I can’t get enough of it. When it comes to huge houses and large estates, I’m all in.

I could spend all day reading about different specs and prices.

Again, we don’t know much about this beast of a house in Malibu, but the fact it sold for nearly $14 million should tell you everything you need to know.

Enjoy it, Leo! Enjoy it all you can because it sounds like an awesome place.