You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Coaches Now Vs. Then’ Video

You Betcha has dropped another amazing video.

The popular entertainment channel released “Coaches Now vs. Then” for fans Thursday, and it will almost certainly be the funniest video you see on the internet today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. Trust me when I say you won’t regret it.

I legit busted out laughing when I heard “We’ll be running three-a-days for the next month” and “We do not win, unless we win by 40.”

Of all the awesome videos You Betcha has ever released, you can put this one right near the top of the list.

It’s truly amazing how on the nose this video was. The part where he’s telling a parent how bad their kid is was so funny and true that I could barely contain it.

We all know those parents who think their kids are bound for the NFL, when in reality, they struggle to even throw a tight spiral.

Don’t be one of those parents!

As someone who grew up playing sports, there’s no doubt we need more old school coaches. People have become way too soft, and it’s honestly a bit embarrassing.

You want to know why Nick Saban has seven rings? Because he’s never been afraid to tell it like it is. Be more like Nick Saban!

Nick Saban doesn’t want to hear one word about how great Alabama is. He’s only focused on getting better and winning the next game. That’s why he’s the greatest coach ever. America could use more people like Saban. pic.twitter.com/JLokyOkgua — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 9, 2021

Once again, props to You Betcha for a great video.