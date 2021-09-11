Buckingham Palace ‘Changing Of The Guard’ Features U.S. National Anthem To Recognize 9/11

Buckingham Palace played the U.S. national anthem Saturday morning at the “changing of the guard” to commemorate 9/11.

The Army in London posted a video on Twitter showing the event.

Just as they did at Buckingham Palace twenty years ago to show solidarity with our US allies, the Band of the @WelshGuards this morning played the US National Anthem at changing of the guard. #911Memorial #NeverForget @Corpsarmymusic @RoyalFamily @UKinUSA @BritishArmy pic.twitter.com/YNktnO5HwE — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) September 11, 2021

“Just as they did at Buckingham Palace twenty years ago to show solidarity with our US allies, the Band of the @WelshGuards this morning played the US National Anthem at changing of the guard,” tweeted the British Army in London. (RELATED: KILLMEYER: 20 Years After 9/11, Biden Rejects Everything We Learned About Terrorism In The Middle East)

Many American institutions are commemorating the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. The Boston College football team will wear special uniforms Saturday to honor a 9/11 hero. The Florida Gators will also be wearing patriotic helmets to recognize the 20 year anniversary. (RELATED: New York City Increases Security Measures For 9/11 Anniversary)

President Biden plans to honor the approximately 3000 fallen Americans by visiting three locations of the terrorist attacks including the Pentagon, Ground Zero in New York City, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.