Donald Trump Jr. Delivers A Powerful Message On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11

Donald Trump Jr. has a very powerful message on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of terrorists attacking the United States of America on September 11, 2001, and it’s obviously a very emotional day for lots of people.

During my exclusive interview with Don Jr. this past Friday, I asked him what his message was on the 20-year anniversary of the attacks, and he talked to me about the beautiful unity he saw in New York City and across America in the aftermath.

You can listen to him break it down below.

As I said, today is a very emotional day for a lot of people, and the anniversary will always be an emotional day for many families.

We lost thousands of Americans on this day 20 years ago and we all know what happened afterwards.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, take a moment to remember the countless Americans who rushed to help others on September 11, 2001 without hesitation. Nineteen terrorists attacked us. Thousands of Americans rushed to help. That’s the unbreakable spirit of the USA. (THREAD) — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Personally, I also remember the great unity we saw in the aftermath of the attacks. It felt like we were all in it together.

Now, we’ve lost some of that, but I certainly do hope we get it back.

