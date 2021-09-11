Editorial

Donald Trump Jr. Delivers A Powerful Message On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Donald Trump Jr. has a very powerful message on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of terrorists attacking the United States of America on September 11, 2001, and it’s obviously a very emotional day for lots of people.

During my exclusive interview with Don Jr. this past Friday, I asked him what his message was on the 20-year anniversary of the attacks, and he talked to me about the beautiful unity he saw in New York City and across America in the aftermath.

You can listen to him break it down below.

As I said, today is a very emotional day for a lot of people, and the anniversary will always be an emotional day for many families.

We lost thousands of Americans on this day 20 years ago and we all know what happened afterwards.

Personally, I also remember the great unity we saw in the aftermath of the attacks. It felt like we were all in it together.

Now, we’ve lost some of that, but I certainly do hope we get it back.

