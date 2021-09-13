Superstar Actress Kate Hudson Reveals Life-Changing News She’s Engaged Again

Superstar Kate Hudson got everyone’s attention Monday when she revealed the life-changing news that she and longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are engaged.

“Let’s go!” the 42-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram that included a bride, groom and church emoji. (RELATED: Kate Hudson And Jimmy Fallon Joke About Nearly Dating During Filming Of ‘Almost Famous’)

Her post included a sweet snap of her and Danny about to share a kiss on a seaside cliff as she showed off her engagement ring. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Responds To Kate Hudson Saying She Never Had A Good On-Screen Kiss With Him)

Hudson and Fujikawa last made headlines when news surfaced in October 2019 the couple had welcomed their first child together, Rani Rose.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly,” Hudson wrote at the time. “To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

She originally made headlines months before when she revealed she was not only expecting, but pregnant with her first daughter.

The two have been linked together since 2017 after being friends for years, the Daily Mail reported.

The “Almost Famous” star was previously married for seven years to superstar rocker Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes from 2000 to 2007. The two share a 17-year-old son, Ryder. She also is the mom to 9-year-old son, Bingham, from her former fiancé Matthew Bellamy of the band Muse.

Congratulations!