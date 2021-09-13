Alabama Vs. Florida Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Three

Alabama vs. Florida is the best game of this upcoming Saturday.

At 3:30 EST on CBS, the Crimson Tide will travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators in a highly-anticipated matchup, and it looks like it’s going to be a fun one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Neither team has been tested at all to start the season, but this game has major playoff implications. If Florida loses, which is likely, then their path to the playoff is pretty much closed.

If Florida is able to upset the Crimson Tide, then they’ll be fast tracked to the front of the line.

Unfortunately for the Gators, despite Nick Saban acting like his team is garbage, Alabama is unbelievably good.

As a betting man, I’m betting the Crimson Tide are able to do just about whatever they want behind Bryce Young’s arm and Nick Saban’s leadership.

Could Florida give Alabama some fits, especially early in the game? Without a doubt, but we’re talking about Nick Saban coaching a team with another star QB.

That doesn’t bode well for anyone they face. I expect Alabama to absolutely roll to another victory this Saturday.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Alabama wins 42-24