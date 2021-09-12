Editorial

Nick Saban Flips Out During Alabama’s 48-14 Win Over Mercer

Nick Saban (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/griffintsmith/status/1436822591075934212?s=21)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama coach Nick Saban wasn’t very impressed with his team’s 48-14 Saturday win over Mercer.

Despite the fact the Crimson Tide were never in danger of losing, Saban absolutely lost his mind after the defense gave up a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible moment below.

Saban also made it clear after the game that he was not pleased or impressed with his squad, and tore into their decision making in the postgame press conference. He talked about how “there was a reckoning” with his father growing up at dinner, and it might be time to go back to that.

Fire it up below!

It’s only week two and Nick Saban is out here torching people. This is what college football is all about!

Alabama won by 34 points Saturday and Saban is behaving like they lost. That’s the attitude that has made him the greatest coach ever.

That’s the attitude that put seven rings on his fingers.

I honestly can’t get enough of Nick Saban. The world needs a lot more guys like him, and I can’t wait to see what he does the rest of the year!