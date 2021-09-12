Nick Saban Flips Out During Alabama’s 48-14 Win Over Mercer

Alabama coach Nick Saban wasn’t very impressed with his team’s 48-14 Saturday win over Mercer.

Despite the fact the Crimson Tide were never in danger of losing, Saban absolutely lost his mind after the defense gave up a touchdown.

Sabear not happy with the defense after they gave up the latest touchdown. pic.twitter.com/wgsYLFC2qW — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) September 11, 2021

Saban also made it clear after the game that he was not pleased or impressed with his squad, and tore into their decision making in the postgame press conference. He talked about how “there was a reckoning” with his father growing up at dinner, and it might be time to go back to that.

Nick Saban with another message to his team after their performance against Mercer @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/r6t9AtnnrX — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) September 12, 2021

It’s only week two and Nick Saban is out here torching people. This is what college football is all about!

Alabama won by 34 points Saturday and Saban is behaving like they lost. That’s the attitude that has made him the greatest coach ever.

That’s the attitude that put seven rings on his fingers.

Saban and his comments to @colecubelic following win over Mercer, and he doesn’t seem thrilled with his team’s performance. pic.twitter.com/z9i6japIus — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) September 11, 2021

I honestly can’t get enough of Nick Saban. The world needs a lot more guys like him, and I can’t wait to see what he does the rest of the year!