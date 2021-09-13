Britney Spears Shares Life-Changing News She’s Engaged Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears announced Sunday that she and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari got engaged amid her conservatorship battle.

“I can’t fucking believe it,” the 39-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram Sunday that included several diamond ring emojis and a video showing off her diamond engagement ring.

The superstar singer showed off the ring in several different shots as she wore it on both the right and left hand as she had a grin from ear to ear. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Check it out!

Spears first met the actor-fitness enthusiast in 2016 on the set of the “Toxic” hitmaker’s music video for her song “Slumber Party,” People magazine reported. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told the outlet.

Shortly after news broke, actress Octavia Spencer responded to the singer’s post and told Britney to make sure Sam signed a prenup. The post went viral with nearly 3 million likes, the “Today” show reported.

Asghari responded simply, “100 percent.”

And later posted on his Instagram story, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day,” the outlet noted.

The “Gimme More” hitmaker made headlines recently with news her father, Jamie Spears, had filed a petition to finally end her 13 year conservatorship.

Jamie’s filing addressed whether “recent events” prove that there is no longer grounds for a “conservatorship,” CNN noted.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” the filing read. “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.”

“She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses,” the filing added, according to CNN. “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter.”

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.