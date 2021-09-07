‘Vindication’: Britney Spears Camp Reacts To Jamie Spears Finally Petitioning To End 13 Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart released a statement about “vindication” after the singer’s father Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the 13-year conservatorship.

“This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears,” Rosengart shared in a statement to CNN in a piece published Tuesday.

“It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath,” Rosengart added before noting that his client will “continue to explore all options.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Jamie Spears‘ filing addressed whether “recent events” prove that there is no longer grounds for a “conservatorship,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing, obtained by the outlet, shared.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” it added. “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.”

“She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses,” the filing continued, according to CNN. “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter.”

The piece noted that the filing stated if the superstar singer wishes to “terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life” her father Mr. Spears “believes that she should get that chance.”

The filing also addressed some of the allegations the “Gimme More” hitmaker had made against her father, including that he coerced her to reportedly undergo forced inpatient facility treatment, NBC News reported.

“If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’ personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him,” the filing read.

“But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears,” it added.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.