First Responders In Canada Hold Silent Protest Against Vaccine Mandates

Toronto first responders staged a mostly silent protest against vaccine mandates Monday.

The rally took place at Queen’s Park in Toronto, Canada. While most protestors were silent, some were heard chanting “freedom,” 680 News reported.

First responders against a vaccine mandate are holding a “silent protest” at Queens Park today. However, many in the crowd are chanting “Freedom.” For context this is down the road from Toronto General Hospital where an anti-vax protest is scheduled to take place in an hour. pic.twitter.com/oKF1wr6qqW — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) September 13, 2021

“Invest in healthcare, not fear and division,” and “no division means no vax pass” read one sign. Another protestor’s sign said that requiring children to wear masks is child abuse, 680 News reported.

The scene outside of Toronto General Hospital this hour as a protest hosted by a group called “Canadian Frontline Nurses” against vaccine mandates gets underway. The one nurse who cofounded the group tells the media she’s not anti-vaccine though many here today clearly are. pic.twitter.com/bvDVjy8z04 — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) September 13, 2021

Canadian Frontline Nurses, an anti-vaccine group, organized a series of protests across Canada on Monday, the Toronto Star reported. (RELATED: ‘He Lied’: RNC Will Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate)

As of Sept. 13, all workers in the City of Toronto must disclose if they have been vaccinated. A vaccine mandate will go into effect for police officers in Toronto today, 680 News reported.

About 2,000 people gathered to protest vaccine mandates Sunday in Calgary. The rally began at Olympic Plaza before protestors walked through downtown. The City of Calgary is also requiring employees to be vaccinated, CBC News reported.