Rep. Lee Zeldin Tells Secretary Of State Antony Blinken If He Wanted To Show Leadership, He’d Resign

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign over the crisis in Afghanistan during Monday’s hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“This was fatally flawed, poorly executed. We had the loss of U.S. service members as a result,” Zeldin said of the U.S. troop withdrawal process. “We should not have been operating off of an arbitrary July 31st deadline. Instead, what we should have done was tell the Taliban that we’re going to leave Afghanistan when we’re done bringing every last American home.”

The congressman then went on to accuse Blinken of relying on the Taliban to ensure security at the Kabul airport.

Zeldin also said that foreign adversaries are taking advantage of the Biden administration, whose “incompetency is exposing a vulnerability.” (RELATED: North Korea Restarted Operations With Nuclear Reactor, According To UN Agency)

“I believe you, sir, should resign. That would be leadership,” Zeldin added.

Other Republican congressmen have also demanded that Blinken resign, including South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson and Florida Rep. Brian Mast.

Wilson said that the administration’s decision to hand over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan early July was premature and directly contributed to the terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. service members.

“Your bizarre abandoning of Bagram Airfield led directly to 13 Marines murdered at Kabul,” he said, according to Fox News. “You should resign.”

Mast wondered if the secretary of state was “too arrogant to resign over all the mistakes that occurred over believing terrorists,” Fox News reported.