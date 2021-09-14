Nicki Minaj Calls MSNBC’s Joy Reid A ‘Lying C**n,’ Tells Meghan McCain To ‘Eat Sh*t’

Rapper Nicki Minaj called MSNBC host Joy Reid a racial slur Monday night and told Meghan McCain to “eat shit” Tuesday after Minaj expressed hesitancy to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Minaj first accused Reid of racism Monday after the political analyst criticized the songwriter for her thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine.

“To people like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this,” Reid said. “You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay. I have two million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that.”

Reid then accused Minaj of putting people in death’s way.

Minaj shot back in a tweet.

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur [sic] dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

Minaj then called Reid a “lying homophoic c**n” with a screenshot of a 2020 tweet from Reid where the host questioned whether people should trust the vaccine.

Minaj also went after McCain, who retweeted one of the rapper’s tweets with the quote “that’s entirely enough internet for today.”

Minaj then told her to “eat shit.”

Minaj revealed Monday she has not yet been vaccinated and that she thinks it’s wrong for people to be “bullied” into the decision. Minaj cited her Trinidadian cousin who allegedly refuses to get the vaccine after a friend supposedly “became impotent” after getting the jab. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Says Vaccines Are Not Being Forced Because People Can ‘Work From Home’)

Minaj encouraged followers to “get the vaccine” if their job is on the line.

The rapper herself has yet to receive the jab, telling her Twitter followers that once she feels she’s “done enough research” she will get the vaccine.