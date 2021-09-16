Vince Coglianese And Jason Nichols Debate Whether The White House Wants To ‘Reprogram’ Nick Minaj Over Vaccine Comments

Co-hosts of “Vince & Jason Save The Nation,” Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese and African-American Studies professor Jason Nichols, appeared on “Fox News Primetime” Thursday night to debate rapper Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 vaccine comments.

“The headlines went crazy. They referred to her as anti-vax,” Coglianese told “Fox News Primetime.”

WATCH:

“They suggested that she was trying to encourage people not to get it. It became a five alarm fire at the White House. They called her and said if you would like to have a phone call, we’re going to set one up … They want to reprogram her now,” the radio talk show host continued, adding that the Biden administration is worried about what Minaj might say in public. (RELATED: White House Responds To Nicki Minaj Following COVID-19 Vaccine Claim About ‘Swollen’ Testicles)

“She’s standing up for freedom,” he said.

Coglianese noted that the entertainer has never declared herself to “anti-vaccine. She never said she was opposed to the vaccine.” But that didn’t stop people from inferring she was anti-vax, the journalist said, observing that she only “expressed skepticism” and urged people to “pray on it” and reach their “own decision.”

Minaj revealed Monday that she has not been vaccinated and believes people should not be “bullied” into making that decision. Minaj related a story about her Trinidadian cousin who allegedly would not be vaccinated after he supposedly discovered a friend “became impotent” after getting the vaccine.

The rapper called MSNBC host Joy Reid a “c**n” Monday night after the news host criticized Minaj’s vaccine remarks.

Coglianese said her vaccine comments were consistent with a career that was based on speaking her mind “… she is Nicki Minaj … shut the deuce up!”

Nichols disagreed, saying the White House did not intervene because Minaj was telling people to “make your own decisions” but that she was “telling stories about people’s testicles getting too large.”

“I think that, again, is going to lead to people making dangerous decisions,” he said. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Says Vaccines Are Not Being Forced Because People Can ‘Work From Home’)

Coglianese ended the segment by saying both he and Nichols can agree on the need for the federal government to start telling the truth. “If the government wants us to trust them stop lying to us about everything else,” he said, including the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, herd mentality and Trump-Russia collusion as examples of how authorities have lied “to us over and over and over” and yet now say “trust us on this one.”

“Hey, thanks, I’m going to do my own research, I’m going to pray on it and come to my own conclusion, just like Nicki Minaj,” Coglianese said.

Although Coglianese and Nichols may have found a consensus on television, radio talk fans can expect more debate from the duo.

