EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn, Rep. Zeldin Introduce Legislation To Designate 9/11 As Legal Public Holiday

Republican Tennesee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin introduced legislation Friday to designate Sept. 11 as a legal public holiday.

The Daily Caller first obtained the bill, titled the September 11 Day Of Remembrance Act, which would make Sept. 11 an official day of remembrance and a legal public holiday. Both Blackburn and Zeldin introduced the legislation on Friday.

“Twenty years ago, we watched as terrorists brutally attacked our nation,” Blackburn said in a statement. “The United States pledged we would never forget September 11, 2001. This legislation will uphold that promise to our heroes.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cancel Culture Is A Barrier’: Sen. Blackburn, GOP Senators Introduce Legislation Defending Free Speech)

READ THE BILL HERE:

“The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 forever changed our lives, our nation and the world. We all remember exactly where we were, what we were doing, and the emotions of devastation, anger, resolve, uncertainty and unity we felt,” Zeldin said in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn To Release Interview With Former NBA Player Royce White About China’s Treatment Of Uyghurs)

“As time passes, pain eases, and more and more Americans are either too young to remember or were not yet born, we cannot allow the memories to fade or fail to honor the ordinary Americans who became extraordinary heroes on that September morning and in the years that followed. Making September 11th an official Day of Remembrance will ensure that future generations recognize and appreciate the tragedy, sacrifice and resilience associated with 9/11,” he added.

Sept. 11, 2021, was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.