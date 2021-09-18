Trump Sends Out Scathing Message About ‘Dumbo’ Milley

Former President Donald Trump sent out an email from his Save America PAC on Saturday criticizing 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and United States Army General Mark Milley.

Trump started the message recounting his tough approach on China while he was president before pivoting to criticize Milley.

“After many years of allowing China to rip off the United States on trade and so much else, I was very tough on China, by far the toughest of any U.S. President in history. During my administration, China paid us hundreds of billions of dollars and finally respected the U.S. again. Before me, they never gave us “ten cents,” Trump said in the letter.

Trump then criticized the infamous phone call Milley made to China warning them if the U.S. would launch any military strikes. Trump claimed Milley’s decision to make the call was counterproductive and outrageous. He also claimed he had zero intention for military action against China and that he was never “going to make any military moves.”

“For Lightweight General Mark Milley to have called the Chinese to “bring down the temperature” of my negotiations with them, negotiations that were having a major positive impact on large-scale benefits to the United States, is outrageous. We were not going to make any Military moves—never even thought of it, but we were hitting them so hard in all other ways,” Trump said.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “After many years of allowing China to rip off the United States on trade and so much else, I was very tough on China, by far the toughest of any U.S. President in history…For Lightweight General Mark Milley to have called the Chinese… pic.twitter.com/8VlU40nLNA — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 19, 2021

“‘Dumbo’ Milley inserted himself right in the middle of my trade negotiation, and if he did what is reported, he would have had a profound negative effect on those negotiations,” Trump said. “Milley is an idiot with no common sense or ability to negotiate—that’s why he left $85 Billion of the World’s best Military equipment in the hands of the Taliban for no reason whatsoever. That’s also why 13 young Warriors are not with their families tonight.” (RELATED: ‘The Country Has Never Seen Stupidity Like This’: Trump Slams Biden Administration On Afghanistan Withdrawal)

The former president also unleashed criticism about the Russia investigation that plagued his presidency. After months of speculating that Trump colluded with Russian officials to become president, investigations were unable to find any evidence that Trump did so.

“Mark Milley hurt our Country very badly, and he should pay a big price, just like the crooked politicians and lawyers on the Hillary Clinton campaign for the years of Fake Russia, Russia, Russia stories that are now being revealed with the arrest yesterday of Attorney Michael Sussmann of the Democrat’s Law Firm Perkins Coie, who was one of the heads of the operation,” Trump said.

“I have had the same fake “bullsh*t” going on for years with the Witch Hunt by New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance and Attorney General Letitia James, headed by Never Trumper Mark Pomerantz, who now shockingly works for the DA’s office, but is a partner of the Hillary Clinton and DNC’s Democrat Party Never Trumper Law Firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison,” Trump said.