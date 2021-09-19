Jon Gruden Gets Picked Up On A Hot Mic Dropping Multiple F-Bombs

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden let a ref have it during his Sunday game against the Steelers.

Late in the second quarter of the game, Gruden was caught dropping f-bombs at a ref, and at one point shouted, “Hey, I want to talk to this f**king guy!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious video below.

Jon Gruden on hot mic cursing out ref during broadcast 😂😂pic.twitter.com/PSo5HR5Klb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2021

You know someone is not pleased when they’re yelling so much that it gets picked up on the broadcast mics. Gruden didn’t hold back at all.

He was fired up, and everyone watching at home got a front-row seat to his expletive-filled rant.

Mics caught Gruden just raining F bombs and I’m laughing like a 10-year old. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 19, 2021

The nice thing about Gruden is that he’s exactly what fans think he is. He’s as authentic as they come. When he’s pissed, you know it.

He makes no attempt to conceal his feelings and that’s why NFL fans love him so much.

Jon Gruden going off on the sidelines. F-bombs galore. pic.twitter.com/FSQwKHngzl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021

Never change, Gruden. Never change!

H/T: BroBible