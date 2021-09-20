Jackson Mahomes Appears To Pour Water On Ravens Fans During Verbal Altercation

Jackson Mahomes appeared to be in a bad mood after the Chiefs lost to the Ravens 36-35 Sunday night.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, the younger brother of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared to dump water on Baltimore fans who were heckling him.

Watch the absurd video below.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

What the hell is Jackson Mahomes doing? He’s already viewed as one of the softest guys on the internet and he’s now out here appearing to dump water on people.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure this is what we call a bad look in the business. It’s not impressive at all.

Look, heckling is part of sports. It’s going to happen. If you don’t like it, then sports just aren’t for you.

Jackson Mahomes in his room tonight making his daily Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/HLhuzRegIZ — Chet Ubetcha (@CrystalPicks) September 20, 2021

As long as nobody is trying to hurt someone, who the hell cares what they have to say? Again, if heckling pisses you off this badly, then you need to find a better hobby.

If you find yourself dumping water on people, you’ve made some bad decisions.

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

Next time, just walk away. Otherwise, you’ll end up getting torched on the internet for everyone to see!