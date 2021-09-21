Both Of Carson Wentz’s Ankles Are Sprained

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with multiple health issues.

According to Adam Schefter, Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media Monday afternoon that Wentz is dealing with sprains in both of his ankles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now whether or not he’ll suit up week three against the Titans.

Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles and it’s too early to tell what his status is for Sunday at Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2021

Seeing as how the Colts are 0-2, Indy better hope like hell Wentz’s ankles heal up as quickly as possible because riding with Jacob Eason isn’t a recipe for success.

Even with all of Wentz’s shortcomings, he’s still by far the best quarterback option on the roster. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

If Wentz has to miss time with ankle issues, I don’t see any situation where Eason starts leading the Colts to wins.

The team could blink and be 0-5 before they know it. Wentz has to be under center for them to have any shot at winning.

Oof. 😬 A Carson Wentz shovel pass in the red zone results in an INT. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/C6aO5ri2uU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

It’s also really unfortunate how Wentz manages to always get banged up and hurt. It seems like he’s never able to play long enough to build up some momentum.

From NFL Now: #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with not one but two ankle sprains following Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/GwBAecE8PN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Colts fans need to keep their fingers crossed he’s able to play ASAP. If not, things might get ugly very fast.