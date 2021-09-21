REPORT: Emergency Crews Arrive At Will Smith’s Home After Fire Breaks Out

Emergency crews reportedly showed up to superstar actor Will Smith’s home following reports of a fire somewhere on his property in Malibu, California.

Witnesses shared that fire trucks and ambulances were seen at the “Men In Black” star’s sprawling mansion after a fire “broke out somewhere on one of the properties,” Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Will Smith Says Racism Is ‘Rare’)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are doing ‘fine’ after house fire https://t.co/lcFBhWiyCm pic.twitter.com/IPWbKPnac6 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2021

The report noted that, crews arrived and “someone was treated at the scene,” but the person wasn’t hospitalized. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

“They are all fine and in the home,” a source close to the 52-year-old actor’s family has since shared with the outlet. “A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine.”

“There were a lot of fire trucks and police, so it caught everyone’s attention, but they’re all fine,” the source added. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

Will and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith had previously bought several neighboring properties next to their mansion and they were all then turned into one giant estate.

The report noted the home went up for sale in 2013 for $42 million, but they decided to keep it.