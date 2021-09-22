‘It Makes Me Sick!’: Dana Perino Blasts Biden Admin For Blaming Border Patrol When Their Policies Created Chaos

Fox News host Dana Perino unloaded on President Joe Biden’s administration for blaming Border Patrol when immigration policies had led to chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Perino said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five” that the Border Patrol agents might have grounds to file a hostile workplace claim after a number of prominent Democrats and Biden surrogates had denigrated them. (RELATED: ‘You Have Something New Coming’: Dana Perino Blows Pregnancy Announcement For ‘The Five’ Cohost)

“We’re on day three of whip gate and they have not talked about immigration in weeks,” Perino said. “This is enough of a manufactured crisis that the vice president would come out and talk about it.”

Perino noted that Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters had made a comparison to slavery, adding, “They have two modes: You can talk about slavery or the holocaust. Nothing in between. Can’t talk about policies, can’t talk about anything like that.”

Co-host Jesse Watters then cued up video of Waters complaining about the border patrol agents on horseback who had attempted to drive illegal immigrants back.

“What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years,” Waters said. “What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys with their reins, again, whipping black people.”

“Worse than slavery, Dana,” Watters prompted.

“So they couldn’t figure out anything to say until they got to their comfortable ground of attacking law enforcement,” Perino continued. “I do think that these border patrol agents should file a hostile workplace claim. Because they work for the president and the vice president. Even the spokesperson at the White House denigrating these people that are doing their jobs.”

Perino went on to say that she was all in favor of legal immigration — and she believed there should be more of it. She also pointed to reports that the State Department had only been successful in extracting 3% of the approved Special Immigrant Visa holders from Afghanistan.

“We broke our promise. Three percent. You can’t get them here. They’re going to basically roll over and let all of this happen. It makes me sick,” Perino concluded.