Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘Britney Vs. Spears’ And It’s Got Everyone Talking

Netflix dropped the trailer for its documentary “Britney vs. Spears” about the pop singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears and it’s got everyone talking.

The 1:18 second long clip gives us a sneak peak at the film that reportedly delves “deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship that has been in place for over 13 years,” the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

The documentary is said to weave “a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind-the-scenes fight for her own autonomy.” It also reportedly includes “text messages and a voicemail, as well as new interviews with key players” that “make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Someone can be heard saying about the conservatorship in the trailer, “You don’t get out, until you scream.”

"It's been 13 years and it's enough." Britney vs Spears premieres Sept 28

In a teaser that dropped hours earlier, fans got another bit of information ahead of the release of the full trailer.

“Hi, my name is Britney Spears,” the 39-year-old singer can be heard reportedly saying to a lawyer on Jan. 21, 2009. “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship….” The audio then cuts out.

“The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon,” the official synopsis from Netflix read, the outlet noted.

“But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship,” it added. “Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom.”

“Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status,” the synopsis continued. “It shows Britney’s life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Britney’s has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.

The Erin Lee Carr-directed film “Britney vs. Spears” hits the streaming site Sept. 28.