‘No One Is Safe’: Johnny Depp Blasts Cancel Culture

Actor Johnny Depp said “no one is safe” as he blasted cancel culture and called on people to “stand up” against it and not “sit down.”

“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted for, this cancel culture, or this instant rush to judgement based on essentially what amounts to polluted air that’s exhaled,” the 58-year-old actor shared at the San Sebastian Film Festival. The comments were noted by Deadline in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Reportedly Slapped Amber Heard After She Laughed At His ‘Wino Forever’ Tattoo)

“It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe,” he added. “Not one of you. Not anyone out that door. No one is safe. As long as someone is willing, it takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet’s has been pulled.”

“It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people,” Depp continued. “This type of thing has happened to women, men, children who’ve suffered from various types of unpleasantries, sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.” (RELATED: Ex-Assistant Of Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Was Abusive, Not The Actor)

“It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star explained. “When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit down. Don’t sit down on ’em, cause they need you.”

The comments were possibly a reference to the superstar actor losing his libel suit against The Sun after the paper labeled him “a wife beater” in a 2018 article, following his legal trouble involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, Variety reported. Heard has leveled allegations of abuse against him. Depp has denied those allegations.

The actor and Amber tied the knot in 2015 and the “Aquaman” star filed for divorce 15 months later.