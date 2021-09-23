Chipotle Customer Pulls Gun Out On Employee, Demands Food Despite Store Closing

A customer pulled a gun on a Chipotle employee at closing time and demanded to be served, Philadelphia police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Friday, Sept. 18, at a Chipotle inside a mall after the manager instructed employees to close the store, according to a statement by the Philadelphia Police Department. An unidentified female customer pulled a gun out of her purse and demanded to speak to the manager after being told the store was closing, according to the statement. (RELATED: Robbers Hold Up Group At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight)

Wanted: Suspect for Robbery in the 2nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/DiwvD3VCk8 pic.twitter.com/SuxelnxSX7 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 22, 2021

The cashier immediately pressed a button to alert mall security, police say. The woman threatened the cashier before stashing the firearm in her purse, the statement continues. A co-worker decided to make the woman’s order to try to get her to leave the restaurant, according to police.

After the meal was prepared, she pulled out her gun a second time and demanded the food. She then grabbed it and fled the store.

Her whereabouts are unknown, according to authorities. The police have asked anyone with information about the crime to contact their department, as the search for the suspect is ongoing.