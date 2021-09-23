HBO Releases ‘Band Of Brothers’ Podcast, Will Have A Total Of 12 Episodes

HBO’s Band of Brothers Podcast celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the most iconic miniseries in television history. A show that honors an America which saved the world with selflessness, courage and everyday heroism. This 12-part podcast series will explore these themes via emotionally-rich, highly-researched interviews with individual cast members, revisiting the Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning epic episode by episode.

I honestly had no idea this was happening until a friend texted me Wednesday night and told me about it. Obviously, I wasted no time before checking it out.

“Band of Brothers” is one of the greatest war stories ever told, and it’s also one of the greatest tributes we have to our brave WWII heroes.

Now, fans will be able to revisit the legendary series and take a deep dive into the episodes with the actors and people responsible for putting it on film.

If that doesn’t fire you up, then I don’t know what to tell you. I’m super excited to binge these episodes while exercising.

So, for anyone who is a huge fan of “Band of Brothers,” I suggest you check out this podcast. Also, it’s hard to believe it’s already been 20 years since “BoB” came out. Talk about feeling old.