Netflix Announces That ‘Tiger King 2’ Is Officially Happening

“Tiger King” is officially getting a sequel.

The story about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin swept America by storm in 2020, and fans will now get a sequel. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In a short promo video previewing Netflix’s lineup of upcoming crime documentaries, it was announced that “Tiger King 2” is happening and coming soon.

While an exact release date wasn’t announced, The Hollywood Reporter reported that it’s expected no later than the end of 2021.

You can watch the announcement video below.

This should be awesome. While I won’t spoil too many details for people who haven’t seen “Tiger King” just yet (what is wrong with you?), Joe Exotic is currently in prison.

I can’t wait to see how Netflix manages to incorporate him into a second season with him behind bars. That’s going to be entertaining as all hell.

Honestly, I have no idea where Netflix is going to go from here, but I’m confident that the streaming giant will figure it out.

Netflix is the king of crime documentaries and we all know the company pumps out great content. Now, we’re running it back with Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

As a fan, what more could you ever want?