‘Tiger King’ Star Says Another Season Is Coming ‘Pretty Soon’

It sounds like there’s another season of “Tiger King” on the way.

The hit Netflix documentary about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin took the country by storm in March 2020 when it dropped. It was full of carnage and chaos as we watched the two sides battle it out over exotic animals. Now, fans are apparently on the verge of getting some new episodes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Believe it or not, there’s another season gonna come out pretty soon. So keep your eyes out for that,” John Reinke, who worked with Joe Exotic, said in a Cameo video making the rounds online.

Okay, I’ll bite. What the hell could season two possibly be about? Season one ended with Joe Exotic in jail and the whole situation just kind of ended.

Carole Baskin has been under a bit of a microscope over her missing husband, but nothing has seemed to come from it.

So, what the hell could season two possibly be about? I guess it could be about Joe Exotic trying to get a pardon from his federal prison sentence, but we all already know that didn’t happen.

Am I crazy to think there’s zero shot season two is any good because that’s definitely how I’m trending?

Donald Trump was just asked if he’d pardon Joe Exotic. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/e7soFZuUEz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 8, 2020

Having said that, Netflix has a proven track record of success. So, maybe I’ll be proven wrong. I’m just not counting on it living up to the first season.