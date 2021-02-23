‘Give My Regards To Your Puppet Master’: Elon Musk Flames WaPo For Tesla Story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped back at The Washington Post’s request for comment regarding an article about his future with the company, telling a reporter to give his “regards to your puppet master.”

The Post’s piece wondered if Tesla can “run on Autopilot” and declared that “Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity.” The article elaborated on “critics” who have concerns that Musk’s schedule and public personality “are beginning to show in the car company he runs.”

The company in question, Tesla, didn’t respond to The Post’s request for comment, the article notes. Musk, however, did – with just one sentence presumably aimed at The Post’s owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Give my regards to your puppet master,” Musk responded after a request for comment from the newspaper.

Bezos owns The Post, as noted in the article, and is mentioned as one of the examples of the potential for giant companies to stumble amid change. The Post noted that Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ 2011 death “prompted what some view as a loss of innovation at the tech giant.”

“Amazon will soon face the transition of founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos to executive chairman, testing the culture he’s instilled. (Bezos owns The Washington Post),” the article added before pointing out some of Musk’s political comments throughout the global pandemic.

“He knows whatever he says, people do and he’s taking advantage of it,” one anonymous employee reportedly said of Musk, according to The Post.

The worker reportedly recalled telling a co-worker that Musk “doesn’t care about you” and will “ruin you,” the piece also noted. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not Freedom’: Elon Musk Blasts ‘Fascist’ Government Imposed Lockdowns)